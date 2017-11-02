Marlins' Miguel Del Pozo: Added to 40-man roster

Del Pozo was added to the Marlins' 40-man roster Thursday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Del Pozo spent a majority of the 2017 season in High-A Jupiter, but made his way up to Double-A Jacksonville by the end of the year. The 25-year-old posted a 1.21 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over the course of 25.2 relief innings throughout his time in four different levels of Miami's system this past year.

