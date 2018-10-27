Del Pozo was outrighted from Miami's 40-man roster Saturday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Del Pozo spent the entirety of the 2018 season with Double-A Jacksonville, logging a 3.97 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with 34 strikeouts across 34 innings of relief. He was added to the 40-man roster around this time last year, but the club will move forward and protect some of their younger prospects this offseason.

