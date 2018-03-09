Marlins' Miguel Del Pozo: Optioned to Jacksonville
Del Pozo was optioned to Double-A Jacksonville on Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Del Pozo spent most of the 2017 season at the High-A level but finished off the campaign with Jacksonville. He wound up recording a 1.21 ERA over his time in the minors and will look make another jump in 2018.
