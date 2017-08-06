Rojas will start at shortstop and lead off Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

It's likely just a one-time appointment atop the lineup for Rojas, who will move up the batting order with Dee Gordon receiving the day off. Assuming Gordon returns to the lineup for Monday's series opener with the Nationals, look for Rojas to settle back in as the No. 8 hitter.