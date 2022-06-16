Rojas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Phillies.
His fifth-inning blast off Kyle Gibson looked like it might be the only offense on the afternoon, until Tanner Scott felt apart in the ninth. Rojas could be building a little momentum at the plate, going 5-for-14 over the last four games with two doubles plus Wednesday's homer, but on the season the veteran shortstop is slashing a sluggish .223/.286/.352 with five long balls, two steals, 16 RBI and 18 runs through 53 contests.