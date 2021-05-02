site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Heads to bench Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Rojas is out of the lineup Sunday at Washington, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.
Rojas started the last six games but will receive a breather Sunday after going 3-for-23 during that stretch. Jose Devers will start at shortstop and bat seventh for Miami in the series finale.
