Rojas (hand) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.

Rojas suffered a bruised hand in Friday's outing, and hasn't seen the starting lineup since. The Marlins are traveling across the country from Baltimore to San Francisco to begin a three-game series Monday, so consider Rojas a game-time call for the late-evening contest, provided he doesn't make his way into Sunday's game. In the meantime, JT Riddle will get the start at shortstop, while Yadiel Rivera mans the hot corner.

