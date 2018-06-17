Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Not in lineup for series finale
Rojas (hand) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.
Rojas suffered a bruised hand in Friday's outing, and hasn't seen the starting lineup since. The Marlins are traveling across the country from Baltimore to San Francisco to begin a three-game series Monday, so consider Rojas a game-time call for the late-evening contest, provided he doesn't make his way into Sunday's game. In the meantime, JT Riddle will get the start at shortstop, while Yadiel Rivera mans the hot corner.
