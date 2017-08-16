Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Out of lineup Wednesday
Rojas is not in the lineup against the Giants on Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas will occupy a spot on the bench following eight straight starts, going 7-for-27 with one extra-base hit during that span. In his place, Mike Aviles picks up a start at shortstop, batting eighth.
More News
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Assumes leadoff spot Sunday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Held out Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Injures shoulder Monday•
-
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Seeing regular reps at shorstop•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...