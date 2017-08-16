Play

Rojas is not in the lineup against the Giants on Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Rojas will occupy a spot on the bench following eight straight starts, going 7-for-27 with one extra-base hit during that span. In his place, Mike Aviles picks up a start at shortstop, batting eighth.

