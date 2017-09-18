Play

Rojas (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Rojas is out indefinitely after suffering a left shoulder strain while diving for a ball during Sunday's game against the Brewers. Mike Aviles will continue to start at shortstop while Rojas remains sidelined.

