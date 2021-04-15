site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Out of Thursday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Rojas is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rojas is hitting .275 with zero home runs and three steals through 10 games. Jazz Chisholm will start at shortstop while Jon Berti gets the start at the keystone.
