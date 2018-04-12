Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Pops second homer of season Wednesday
Rojas went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Mets.
His second homer of the season gave the Marlins a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning, but it was the only run they managed to score all game. Rojas is currently hitting second in the order, giving him a little extra value in deeper fantasy formats, but he's already set a new career high for home runs in a season, and his playing time will dwindle once J.T. Riddle (shoulder) gets healthy.
