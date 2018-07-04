Rojas is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.

Rojas will get a well-deserved rest after playing all 16 innings at third base and finishing 2-for-5 with a pair of walks across seven plate appearances in the Marlins' 9-6 loss Tuesday. Yadiel Rivera will step in at third base in Rojas' stead and hit seventh in the series finale.

