Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Retreats to bench
Rojas is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.
Rojas will get a well-deserved rest after playing all 16 innings at third base and finishing 2-for-5 with a pair of walks across seven plate appearances in the Marlins' 9-6 loss Tuesday. Yadiel Rivera will step in at third base in Rojas' stead and hit seventh in the series finale.
