Rojas (hamstring) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday.

Rojas heads to the Pacific Coast League after back-to-back rehab games with High-A Jupiter over the weekend, with the 30-year-old going 1-for-7 with a double between those contests. He'll presumably play in a couple games for New Orleans before likely returning from the 10-day injured list when rosters expand Sunday. Once reinstated, Rojas should take over as the Marlins' primary shortstop, with Jon Berti potentially shifting to the outfield as a result.

More News
Our Latest Stories