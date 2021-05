Rojas (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 32-year-old suffered a dislocated left index finger Thursday, and it was only a matter of time before he shifted to the injured list. Rojas is eligible to be activated June 8, though it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined. Jazz Chisholm (ankle) and Jose Devers should work at shortstop in his absence for Miami.