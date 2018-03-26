Rojas is slated to serve as the Marlins' Opening Day shortstop, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Rojas will likely have to settle for short-side platoon duty at shortstop once J.T. Riddle (shoulder) is back to optimal health -- perhaps in early-to-mid-April -- but he should get a look in a full-time role over the Marlins' first handful of games. Though he has held his own at the plate with a .340 on-base percentage in spring training, Rojas' marginal power and career .256 batting average make him ideally suited for a utility role in the infield.