Rojas went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 13-4 loss to the Cubs.

The 29-year-old now has a remarkable five homers in 36 games -- not bad for a player who had four career homers in 358 career big-league contests coming into 2018. Rojas' .248/.296/.391 slash line is less exciting, but for the moment he appears to have the Marlins' starting shortstop job locked down.