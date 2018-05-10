Rojas went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 13-4 loss to the Cubs.

The 29-year-old now has a remarkable five homers in 36 games -- not bad for a player who had four career homers in 358 career big-league contests coming into 2018. Rojas' .248/.296/.391 slash line is less exciting, but for the moment he appears to have the Marlins' starting shortstop job locked down.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories