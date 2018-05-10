Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Swats fifth homer Wednesday
Rojas went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 13-4 loss to the Cubs.
The 29-year-old now has a remarkable five homers in 36 games -- not bad for a player who had four career homers in 358 career big-league contests coming into 2018. Rojas' .248/.296/.391 slash line is less exciting, but for the moment he appears to have the Marlins' starting shortstop job locked down.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...