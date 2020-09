Rojas went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and two stolen bases in Monday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta.

The shortstop continues to be a bright spot for the surprising Marlins. Rojas is slashing .343/.439/.562, career highs by far in all three categories, with four homers, five steals, 19 runs and 19 RBI through 35 games.