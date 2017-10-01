Rojas went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in the Marlins' 10-2 victory over the Braves on Saturday.

Despite a small rotator cuff tear in his shoulder, Rojas continues to make the most of his chances as the Marlins' everyday shortstop. He now has a .354/.420/.532 slash line in the month of September, giving him a strong case to be the primary shortstop next season even when J.T. Riddle (shoulder) is back in the fold.