Aviles hit for Dustin McGowan in the seventh inning Friday and blasted a two-run homer in a 7-4 win over the Reds.

It was the veteran utility infielder's first big-league home run of the year, as he needed only seven games with Miami to match his total in 55 games this season with Triple-A New Orleans. Aviles is now slashing .313/.389/.500 with the Marlins as he sees semi-regular playing time with J.T. Riddle (shoulder) and Martin Prado (knee) both sidelined.

