Marlins' Mike Aviles: Slugs pinch-hit homer Friday
Aviles hit for Dustin McGowan in the seventh inning Friday and blasted a two-run homer in a 7-4 win over the Reds.
It was the veteran utility infielder's first big-league home run of the year, as he needed only seven games with Miami to match his total in 55 games this season with Triple-A New Orleans. Aviles is now slashing .313/.389/.500 with the Marlins as he sees semi-regular playing time with J.T. Riddle (shoulder) and Martin Prado (knee) both sidelined.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...