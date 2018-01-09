Marlins' Mike Kickham: Inks minor-league deal with Marlins
Kickham signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Kickham hasn't pitched in the pros since a pair of brutal stints with the Giants in 2013 and 2014 that saw him allow 39 runs (37 earned) in just 30.1 innings of work. He spent all of last season split between Double-A Jacksonville and Triple-A New Orleans, finishing the season with a respectable 3.65 ERA in 145.2 innings. Kickham could return to the majors in 2018 if he continues to pitch well in the minors, though it's more likely he serves as an organizational depth piece once again.
