Marlins' Mike Kickham: Out with elbow inflammation
Kickham has left elbow inflammation and was reassigned to minor-league camp, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
He was in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, but this injury will make it very difficult for him to make the big-league club out of spring training. Consider him out indefinitely.
