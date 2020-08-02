Harrison is expected to be recalled from the alternate training site to make his major-league debut sometime this week, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

The 24-year-old missed out on the Opening Day roster despite an impressive summer camp, but it appears he'll make his way to the majors early in the season. The Marlins are in need of players with over half of the 30-man roster unavailable following the COVID-19 among the players and staff, so it's not a major surprise Harrison is set to be a beneficiary. He spent 2019 at Triple-A and had a .274/.357/.451 slash line with nine homers and 20 stolen bases in 56 games.