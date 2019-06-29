Marlins' Monte Harrison: Day-to-day with wrist injury
Harrison is day-to-day at Triple-A New Orleans with a wrist injury, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
He apparently rolled his wrist diving for a ball in Thursday's game. Harrison was recently announced as a participant in this year's Futures Game.
More News
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: 10-game hitting streak at Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Returns to action•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Nearing return from MiLB IL•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Heading to injured list•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Drives in four for New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Raking for Baby Cakes•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 15
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...