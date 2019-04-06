Marlins' Monte Harrison: Dealing with wrist soreness
Harrison is day-to-day with wrist soreness, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
It's positive news that Harrison avoided the injured list as it appears to be a minor issue. One of the Marlins' top prospects, it's likely the outfielder will be able to return in short order.
