Harrison went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Wednesday's 29-9 loss to the Braves.

In a game where quality pitching was difficult to come by for either side, Harrison somehow looked helpless at the plate, as he swung and missed eight times during the night. Harrison has now struck out four times twice already this season and at three times on five occasions, leaving him with a bloated 56.4 K%. After Harrison, Steven Souza has the next-highest strikeout rate (48.4 percent) among all MLB players with at least 30 plate appearances this season.