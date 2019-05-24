Harrison went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a stolen base, two runs scored and four RBI for Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday.

The Marlins' No. 1 fantasy prospect again flashed his multi-category upside as he led the Baby Cakes to a 12-4 win over Oklahoma City. Harrison has put together a solid .291/.384/.407 slash line through 23 games in May with two homers, eight RBI, 17 runs and 14 steals on 15 attempts, and while his 29.3 percent strikeout rate during that stretch is still a concern, it's a slight improvement on the 36.9 percent rate he posted at Double-A last year. The 23-year-old seems headed for a big-league sometime this summer.