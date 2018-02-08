Harrison was invited to the Marlins big-league camp for spring training, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Harrison was dealt to Miami from the Brewers in the Christian Yelich trade just two weeks ago, and it appears as though his new organization is eager to see just what they have in the outfielder. During 59 games with High-A Carolina in 2017, Harrison slashed .278/.341/.487 with 10 home runs, 35 RBI and 16 stolen bases.