Marlins' Monte Harrison: Earns invite to spring training
Harrison was invited to the Marlins big-league camp for spring training, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
Harrison was dealt to Miami from the Brewers in the Christian Yelich trade just two weeks ago, and it appears as though his new organization is eager to see just what they have in the outfielder. During 59 games with High-A Carolina in 2017, Harrison slashed .278/.341/.487 with 10 home runs, 35 RBI and 16 stolen bases.
More News
-
Ranking Pirates' Fantasy assets
After a brief run of success, the Pirates traded two of their highest-profile players this...
-
Podcast: Oldies but goodies?
How old is too old in Fantasy Baseball? We attempt to find out on today’s episode of the Fantasy...
-
Ranking Reds' Fantasy assets
The Reds' rebuild hasn't gone as smoothly as planned, but they've developed Fantasy assets...
-
Ranking Marlins' Fantasy assets
The Marlins are in rebuild mode -- again. Chris Towers breaks down what that means for their...
-
Ranking Phillies' Fantasy assets
Are the Phillies on the verge of turning the corner? Scott White looks at a rebuilding club...
-
Ranking Nats' Fantasy assets
The Nationals have one of the most star-studded rosters in the majors, but age and depth are...