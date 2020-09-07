The Marlins recalled Harrison from their alternate training site Monday.
Harrison will return for his second stint with the big club after going 4-for-33 (.121 average) with a 3:21 BB:K over 14 games during his first callup period. With the Marlins acquiring Starling Marte ahead of last week's trade deadline to take over as the team's everyday center fielder, Harrison looks poised to fill a depth role while he's up with Miami.
