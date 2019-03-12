Marlins' Monte Harrison: Headed to Triple-A
The Marlins optioned Harrison to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Harrison endured a rough spring training, recording four hits in 24 Grapefruit League at-bats while striking out 12 times. The outfielder boasts incredible fantasy upside due to his ability to hit for power and steal bases, but his chances of reaching his full potential will hinge on him making contact on a more consistent basis. The 23-year-old struck out in 36.9 percent of his 583 plate appearances at Double-A Jacksonville a season ago.
