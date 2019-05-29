Marlins' Monte Harrison: Heading to injured list
Harrison is expected to be placed on the minor-league injured list Wednesday with a hamstring injury, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Harrison hasn't seen game action since Saturday when he apparently suffered the injury. The 23-year-old -- Miami's top prospect -- is slashing .288/.386/.472 with seven home runs at Triple-A New Orleans this season.
