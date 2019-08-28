Harrison (wrist) was activated from the 7-day injured list Wednesday with Triple-A New Orleans.

He is starting in right field and leading off Wednesday. The Baby Cakes only have six games left on the calendar, but it's still good to see Harrison have an opportunity to close the year on a high note. He is hitting .284/.372/.479 with nine home runs and 20 steals in 50 games in the Pacific Coast League.

