Marlins' Monte Harrison: Healthy at Triple-A
Harrison (wrist) was activated from the 7-day injured list Wednesday with Triple-A New Orleans.
He is starting in right field and leading off Wednesday. The Baby Cakes only have six games left on the calendar, but it's still good to see Harrison have an opportunity to close the year on a high note. He is hitting .284/.372/.479 with nine home runs and 20 steals in 50 games in the Pacific Coast League.
More News
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Undergoes wrist procedure•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Lands on injured list•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Day-to-day with wrist injury•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Posts 10-game hitting streak•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Returns to action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start