Harrison went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base Tuesday in Double-A Jacksonville's 9-2 win over Chattanooga.

Harrison is hitting .316 with four extra-base hits and four stolen bases over his last 10 games, but it hasn't been enough to salvage what most would consider a disappointing campaign for the 23-year-old. While the outfielder remains one of the premier power/speed threats in the minors with 19 home runs and 28 steals on the campaign, there remains skepticism about his ability to make enough contact against major-league pitching for those skills to consistently shine through. Harrison has struck out in 36 percent of his plate appearances this season, an increase of nearly nine points from his mark in the Carolina League in 2017.

