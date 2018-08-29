Marlins' Monte Harrison: Hits 19th homer
Harrison went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base Tuesday in Double-A Jacksonville's 9-2 win over Chattanooga.
Harrison is hitting .316 with four extra-base hits and four stolen bases over his last 10 games, but it hasn't been enough to salvage what most would consider a disappointing campaign for the 23-year-old. While the outfielder remains one of the premier power/speed threats in the minors with 19 home runs and 28 steals on the campaign, there remains skepticism about his ability to make enough contact against major-league pitching for those skills to consistently shine through. Harrison has struck out in 36 percent of his plate appearances this season, an increase of nearly nine points from his mark in the Carolina League in 2017.
More News
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Hits first Double-A homer Thursday•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Whiffing at 60 percent clip•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Earns invite to spring training•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Shipped to Miami•
-
Brewers' Monte Harrison: Power surge at High-A•
-
Brewers' Monte Harrison: Promoted to High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....