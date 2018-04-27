Marlins' Monte Harrison: Hits first Double-A homer Thursday
Harrison went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for Double-A Jacksonville in Thursday's win over Pensacola.
It's been a rough start to the season for the Marlins' No. 3 prospect, as Harrison's homer was his first and he has a .225/.345/.380 slash line. The 22-year-old has hit safely in six straight games, but strikeouts remain an issue -- he's whiffed 12 times in those six games, giving him a 9:33 BB:K through 20 games. Harrison's power and speed remain intriguing tools, but until he learns to make more consistent contact he'll have a hard time getting the most out of them in the majors.
