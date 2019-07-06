Marlins' Monte Harrison: Lands on injured list
Harrison was placed on the minor-league injured list Saturday with a wrist injury, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Harrison has been out of action since June 27 due to wrist soreness. The injury will cost him the chance to play in the Futures Game.
More News
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Day-to-day with wrist injury•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Posts 10-game hitting streak•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Returns to action•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Nearing return from MiLB IL•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Heading to injured list•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Drives in four for New Orleans•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...