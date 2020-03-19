Marlins' Monte Harrison: Likely to start year at Triple-A
Harrison remains in the mix for a platoon role in right field but will likely be sent down to Triple-A Wichita when the regular season finally begins, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old was enjoying a strong spring when MLB was put on pause, slashing .364/.481/.500 through 27 plate appearances with six steals in seven attempts, but Harrison is facing too much competition to have a plausible path to a big-league roster spot -- Lewis Brinson was also hitting well this spring, and Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez haven't played themselves out of the picture. Whichever player wins the job will split reps in right field with Matt Joyce.
