Harrison is progressing nicely from a hamstring injury and continues to rehab at High-A Jupiter, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Harrison was placed on the 7-day injured list May 28 due to a hamstring issue, but he's been making decent progress in his recovery. Assuming he continues to take steps forward, it shouldn't be long until he returns to Triple-A New Orleans, though the Marlins have yet to reveal a timetable for his activation.