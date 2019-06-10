Marlins' Monte Harrison: Nearing return from MiLB IL
Harrison is progressing nicely from a hamstring injury and continues to rehab at High-A Jupiter, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Harrison was placed on the 7-day injured list May 28 due to a hamstring issue, but he's been making decent progress in his recovery. Assuming he continues to take steps forward, it shouldn't be long until he returns to Triple-A New Orleans, though the Marlins have yet to reveal a timetable for his activation.
More News
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Heading to injured list•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Drives in four for New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Raking for Baby Cakes•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Swats first Triple-A homer•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Dealing with wrist soreness•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Headed to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start