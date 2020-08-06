Harrison is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader at Baltimore, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old was recalled for his big-league debut Tuesday, but he's struggled through his first two games in the majors, going hitless with four strikeouts in six plate appearances. Magneuris Sierra is starting in center field and batting ninth in Wednesday's nightcap.
