Harrison is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Harrison hits the bench after starting three straight games. He's accomplished very little in the first 20 big-league plate appearances of his career, grabbing two hits while striking out 11 times. Magneuris Sierra will be the center fielder in his absence.
