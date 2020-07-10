Harrison continues to push for the starting right field job during summer camp, Jordan MacPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

While the 24-year-old continues to help his case with an impressive first week of summer camp, Harrison's path to a starting job is also getting clearer thanks to the absence of other players. Neither Matt Joyce nor Lewis Brinson has made an appearance in camp yet, and if they remain unavailable through Opening Day or simply aren't ready due to a delayed start to camp, Harrison would likely only need to beat out Harold Ramirez to claim the job. Harrison posted a strong .274/.357/.451 slash line through 56 games at Triple-A last season with nine homers and 20 steals in 22 attempts.