Harrison is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Harrison collected his first major-league hit and stolen base Thursday, but he'll return to the bench for Friday's contest. Magneuris Sierra will start in center field and bat ninth for the Marlins.
More News
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Not starting Game 2•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Rough intro to majors•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Starting in big-league debut•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Big-league debut expected this week•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Misses Opening Day Roster•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Odds of starting job increasing•