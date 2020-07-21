Harrison will not be on the Marlins' Opening Day roster, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Previous reports indicated that Harrison had been impressing in summer camp, but he'll the year at the team's secondary campsite nonetheless. Manager Don Mattingly cited a desire to see him get regular at-bats to help him start making more consistent contact as the primary reason for the decision.
