Marlins' Monte Harrison: Optioned to Triple-A
Harrison was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid reports.
He hit .364/.481/.500 with zero home runs, six steals and a 7:5 K:BB in 27 plate appearances this spring. Harrison was always destined to begin the year at Triple-A, but he will be knocking on the door if and when the season gets underway.
