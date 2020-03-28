Play

Harrison was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid reports.

He hit .364/.481/.500 with zero home runs, six steals and a 7:5 K:BB in 27 plate appearances this spring. Harrison was always destined to begin the year at Triple-A, but he will be knocking on the door if and when the season gets underway.

