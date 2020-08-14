Harrison is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Harrison will stick on the bench for the second straight contest, and he's 2-for-18 with two RBI, a stolen base and 11 strikeouts through eight big-league games. Magneuris Sierra will start in center field and bat ninth for the Marlins.
