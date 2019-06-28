Harrison went 1-for-4 for Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

The 23-year-old had collected a hit in three straight games when he landed on the IL in late May due to a hamstring strain, and Harrison hasn't missed a beat since recovering, going 7-for-27 with a double and two homers through seven games in June. On the season, the Marlins' No. 2 fantasy prospect is now slashing .284/.372/.479 with nine home runs and 20 steals in 21 attempts through 50 contests for New Orleans.