Marlins' Monte Harrison: Posts 10-game hitting streak
Harrison went 1-for-4 for Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.
The 23-year-old had collected a hit in three straight games when he landed on the IL in late May due to a hamstring strain, and Harrison hasn't missed a beat since recovering, going 7-for-27 with a double and two homers through seven games in June. On the season, the Marlins' No. 2 fantasy prospect is now slashing .284/.372/.479 with nine home runs and 20 steals in 21 attempts through 50 contests for New Orleans.
More News
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Day-to-day with wrist injury•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Returns to action•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Nearing return from MiLB IL•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Heading to injured list•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Drives in four for New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Raking for Baby Cakes•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal