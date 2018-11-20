Harrison's contract was purchased from Double-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins promoted Harrison and five others to their 40-man roster for protection ahead of the Rule 5 draft. Harrison possesses an impressive power/speed combo, as evidenced buy his 19 homers and 28 stolen bases for Double-A Jacksonville in 2018, though it's still unclear if he'll make enough contact against big-league pitching for those skills to fully materialize. Harrison could reach the majors at some point in 2019 depending on how he adjusts to upper-level pitching.

