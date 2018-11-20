Marlins' Monte Harrison: Protected from Rule 5 draft
Harrison's contract was purchased from Double-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins promoted Harrison and five others to their 40-man roster for protection ahead of the Rule 5 draft. Harrison possesses an impressive power/speed combo, as evidenced buy his 19 homers and 28 stolen bases for Double-A Jacksonville in 2018, though it's still unclear if he'll make enough contact against big-league pitching for those skills to fully materialize. Harrison could reach the majors at some point in 2019 depending on how he adjusts to upper-level pitching.
More News
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Hits 19th homer•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Hits first Double-A homer Thursday•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Whiffing at 60 percent clip•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Earns invite to spring training•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Shipped to Miami•
-
Brewers' Monte Harrison: Power surge at High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...