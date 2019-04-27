Harrison went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run for Triple-A New Orleans on Friday.

He also struck out in his other three at-bats, but when Harrison is getting wood on the ball he's doing plenty of damage these days. The 23-year-old is slashing .370/.482/.739 over the last 12 games with four homers, three steals, nine RBI and 13 runs, and while he has fanned 16 times during that stretch, his nine free passes are impressive -- on the season, his 14.7 percent walk rate is almost double the rate he managed at Double-A in 2018. Lewis Brinson continues to struggle mightily for Miami, but so far the club has resisted the temptation to bring Harrison up in his place. If the latter keeps raking, though, the clock could be ticking towards his big-league debut.