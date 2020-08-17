site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harrison isn't in the lineup Monday against the Mets.
Harrison blasted his first home run of the season Saturday, but he'll take a seat for the second time in the past four games. In his absence, Magneuris Sierra will take over as the center fielder.
