Marlins' Monte Harrison: Returns after two-month absence
Harrison (wrist) has begun a rehab assignment at High-A Jupiter following a two-month absence.
Harrison got out of the gates quickly with Triple-A New Orleans this season, and sports a .284/.372/.479 slash with 20 steals in 50 games. Of particular note is his improvement at the plate, having struck out just 66 times in 190 at-bats after fanning 215 times in 521 at-bats the year prior. There's still work to be done in that area, but a healthy Harrison would seem to be a good candidate for the Arizona Fall League to make up for lost time.
