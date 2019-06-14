Marlins' Monte Harrison: Returns to action
Harrison (hamstring) returned from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Harrison had been dealing with a hamstring injury since late May. He hit a strong 288/.386/.472 in 43 games before heading to the injured list.
More News
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Nearing return from MiLB IL•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Heading to injured list•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Drives in four for New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Raking for Baby Cakes•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Swats first Triple-A homer•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Dealing with wrist soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano, and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal