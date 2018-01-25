Harrison was traded to the Marlins on Thursday along with Lewis Brinson, Isan Diaz and Jordan Yamamoto in exchange for Christian Yelich.

The Marlins got a massive haul befitting a player like Yelich, with Harrison and Brinson serving as the headliners. After flashing impressive physical tools through his first three professional seasons, Harrison really broke out in 2017, posting a 136 wRC+ at Low-A and maintaining form with a 133 wRC+ after a promotion to High-A. There will always be some swing and miss in his game (27.4 percent strikeout rate at High-A), but his combination of power and speed gives him an extremely high fantasy ceiling. He had 22 home runs and 27 steals across both levels last season. There will undoubtedly be some bumps in the road against upper-level pitching, but patience will be mandatory in dynasty leagues, given his lofty ceiling.