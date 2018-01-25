Marlins' Monte Harrison: Shipped to Miami
Harrison was traded to the Marlins on Thursday along with Lewis Brinson, Isan Diaz and Jordan Yamamoto in exchange for Christian Yelich.
The Marlins got a massive haul befitting a player like Yelich, with Harrison and Brinson serving as the headliners. After flashing impressive physical tools through his first three professional seasons, Harrison really broke out in 2017, posting a 136 wRC+ at Low-A and maintaining form with a 133 wRC+ after a promotion to High-A. There will always be some swing and miss in his game (27.4 percent strikeout rate at High-A), but his combination of power and speed gives him an extremely high fantasy ceiling. He had 22 home runs and 27 steals across both levels last season. There will undoubtedly be some bumps in the road against upper-level pitching, but patience will be mandatory in dynasty leagues, given his lofty ceiling.
More News
-
Brewers' Monte Harrison: Power surge at High-A•
-
Brewers' Monte Harrison: Promoted to High-A•
-
Brewers' Monte Harrison: Fast start to 2017 campaign•
-
Brewers' Monte Harrison: Back in action•
-
Brewers' Monte Harrison: Scratched with oblique tightness•
-
Brewers' Monte Harrison: Activated from disabled list•
-
12-team H2H Mock Results
Check out our live Fantasy Baseball mock draft in progress.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...